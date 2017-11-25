Pleasant Plains' historic run ends with second-place finish

Posted:

DEKALB -- Pleasant Plains' historic postseason run ended with a second-place finish, after a 35-0 loss to IC Catholic in the 3A title game Friday.

The Cardinals were the talk of the playoffs this year, as they navigated their way through the 3A bracket as a 16-seed.

Click the video above for highlights, and postgame reaction from Pleasant Plains.

