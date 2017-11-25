Tuscola's senior class finishes with 44 wins

DEKALB -- Tuscola mounted a second-half comeback but fell in the Class 1A state championship game on Friday at Huskie Stadium.



The loss stung for the seniors, as they came within one point of the school's first state title since 2009, but the legacy is one of a winning tradition.



Program stalwarts like Hunter Woodard, Dalton Hoel, Noah Pierce, Andrew Erickson and Cale Sementi were a part of a prolific era of Tuscola football: 44 wins, 6 losses, 3 of which came during their freshman year, before most of them played.



On Friday, Lena-Winslow was just a hair better, despite Tuscola's rally from a 21-7 deficit. The Warriors managed two more scores but fell a point shy of taking the game to overtime.