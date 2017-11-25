Champaign Police ask for assistance in a homicide investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are asking for assistance in latest homicide investigation.

Champaign Police say on November 25, 2017 around 4:10 AM, officers responded to the 2500 block of W. Springfield Ave., after receiving a report of a shooting. When police arrived they say they found a 28-year-old male that had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he would later died. Champaign Police are investigating the shooting.

They ask to speak with anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Champaign Police Investigations Division at 217-351-4545. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at: (217) 373-8477 (TIPS); online; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.