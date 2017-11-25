Holiday buses travel through Springfield

Holiday buses travel through SpringfieldPosted: Updated:
Illinois included in massive food recall
WASHINGTON, DC (WAND) - Illinois included in Colorado Nut Company of Denver, CO recall of several products for containing milk products not listed in ingredients.
Illinois conservation police cite illegal deer hunting
Illinois conservation police issued more than 50 citations and warnings for illegal deer hunting this month.
A fire heavily damages a Decatur home
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Fire responded to a house fire at the Southwest Mobil Home Community.
Near-death overdoses lead to drug warning
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Mattoon officers say a potentially dangerous drug is circulating in the city.
Family of missing girl extends reward
MOLINE, Ill., (WAND) - More than 20 years after 11-year-old Trudy Appleby vanished, her family still hopes they'll find her.
Champaign Police ask for assistance in a homicide investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are asking for assistance in latest homicide investigation.
Decatur Turkey Tournament Schedule 2017
Click the accompanying photo for a complete schedule of the 2017 Team Soy Capital Decatur Turkey Tournament! Teams attending: Eisenhower MacArthur Champaign Central Bolingbrook Thornton Peoria High Southeast Mt. Zion Dates: November 21-25
Being Transgender: The struggle of following their journey
(WAND) - Being transgender is a topic that's been making headlines lately for numerous reasons.
Eisenhower, Bolingbrook advance to Turkey Tourney championship
DECATUR -- The stage is set for championship night at the 48th annual Decatur Turkey Tourney - Bolingbrook will defend its title against Eisenhower Saturday night at 7:30 in a rematch of last year's title game.
Black Friday shoppers tackling this years sales
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Many people braved the morning to grab the Black Friday deals.
Hockey for a cause
GCMS edges Maroa-Forsyth in 2A instant classic
Decatur Turkey Tourney Friday highlights
Student teaches music, learns entrepreneurship
Catching up with Decatur's Christian Williams
Champaign prepares for Parade of Lights
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
Spirit of Giving
Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Web Exclusives
