Holiday buses travel through Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon Mass Transit District is reminding the community that when they head downtown to look for the lighted holiday buses.

SMTD's Holiday Special Service will be a designated route with stops provided for passengers to visit decorated historic sites and special locations around downtown. The special service will not serve regular SMTD bus stops along the route. Following are the designated stops - most with special bus stop signs - along the route that will run Saturdays starting Saturday, November 25th through December 16th from Noon to 6pm and on Wednesdays from 5pm to 8pm

through December 20th.

The route will go:

4th & Capitol southeast corner northbound (Start & End)

4th & Adams - SMTD Lighted Bus Selfie Station

4th & Union/Dodge - Edwards Place

Madison between 5th & 6th - Union Station

7th & Capitol/Jackson - Lincoln Home National Hist. Site (across the street)

7th & Cook (no bus stop sign) - Iles House (across the street)

Cook & 4th - Dana Thomas House (1 block to the south)

Two stops will operate on a single day only for special events:

Dec. 2nd ONLY - IL State Museum on Edwards (Last stop that day; Bus route will start

and end on Capitol at 4th on the southwest corner eastbound that day).

Dec. 9th ONLY - African American History Museum on Monument (stop at post just

south of museum; this would be after Edwards House on the route that day)



The service is provided free of charge, and residents are encouraged to try