A fire takes over a field and barn

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Warrensburg Fire responded to a fire off of Ash Avenue in Decatur around 2:00 P.M. Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say a neighbor was burning a pile of leaves when the flames took over a corn field a machine barn.

Firefighters were able to stop the blaze, but they say the machine barn and it's contents are a total loss.

Warrensburg Fire hasn't determined how much damage was done. No injuries were reported.