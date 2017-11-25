A fire takes over a field and barn

Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Warrensburg Fire responded to a fire off of Ash Avenue in Decatur around 2:00 P.M. Saturday afternoon. 

Fire officials say a neighbor was burning a pile of leaves when the flames took over a corn field a machine barn. 

Firefighters were able to stop the blaze, but they say the machine barn and it's contents are a total loss. 

Warrensburg Fire hasn't determined how much damage was done. No injuries were reported. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More