Business owners say local businesses are backbone

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The day after Thanksgiving has been dubbed 'Black Friday,' and for seven years, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has been a day to give back to local businesses.

American Express created 'Small Business Saturday' to help local businesses like clothing stores, gift shops and restaurants thrive in the community.

According to American Express, local businesses make up about 99.6% of businesses in Illinois. Dale Colee, owner of Dale's Southlake Pharmacy, has been a part of the Decatur community for around 14 years. He says, "It's what it should be, 'Small Business Saturday.' We make a bulk of the business in any community." Colee says small businesses help communities in more way than one saying, "There's a lot of large businesses and we need the large businesses, but small businesses are really the backbone of the whole operation."

Colee says small businesses give back to communities because they employee people as well as every dollar that is spent at a small business stays within that community. American Express says 46% of all employees in Illinois were employed by small businesses.

Mirinda Rothrock, Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce President, says customer service is a huge reason she likes shopping local. She says, "All these great shops and shop owners are our friends, our families, our neighbors. They're also the ones employing people. They are giving back to our community."

Giggles, a local Decatur store, has been around for about 10 years and has built a solid customer clientele, but owner Chrissy Spurlock says it took sometime. She says new businesses have to be patient when trying to build a rapport with customers, but she agrees that the personal touch and excellent customer service is why small businesses stand out. She says, "You know your customer, they know you. When we go shopping, we know what our customers want and therefore can provide them with what they want and what they need."