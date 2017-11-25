Hockey for a cause

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Youth Hockey Association has been making a difference with the American Cancer Society and the Salvation Army's Toys for Tots for three years.

The annual alumni competition raises money for the organizations. Nearly 70 players participated from 10 different states.

Kim Taylor, President of the Association, says it is great for the kids to be able to give back at such a young age. Over the past two years, the organization has raised over $25,000 and donated six huge boxes of toys to the salvation army.