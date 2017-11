DECATUR -- For the second year in a row Bolingbrook downed Eisenhower to win the Decatur Turkey Tourney championship, 72-49.

In the third place game Champaign Central pulled away late from MacArthur to win 70-57.

Southeast defeated Harvey Thornton 76-44 in the consolation championship.

