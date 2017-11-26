A memorial for fallen Officer Robert Tatman

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Around 1 P.M. Saturday roll call was announced over the Champaign Police Department scanner.

The name Robert Tatman announced, and no response. Dispatch responds with, "On this date 50 years ago Officer Robert Tatman was murdered in the line of duty. The men and woman of the Champaign Police Department, his retirees, along with the citizens of Champaign County remember your sacrifice and the sacrifice your family had has to make in your absence. We are honored to remember you on this date. The Champaign Police Department will never forget you or your family."

An emotional day in Champaign, after 50 years still no answers about who killed Officer Robert Tatman on November 25, 1967. A memorial at West Side Park was arranged. Fellow officers stood around to honor his life, by placing a wreath.

Then later that afternoon everyone gathered on Church Street, between North Mattis Avenue and North County Fair Drive to watch as a sign was unveiled and that sections of road was named "Robert Tatman Memorial Drive."

Father Robert Tatman Jr. is Officer Tatman's son. He explained how much this day meant to him and his family. Tatman Jr. was only 7 years-old when his father was killed. He still remembers the day. However, Tatman said, "We saw an out pour of community after that. This is what kind of leads me to this celebration today. This great gift to the community. We saw that when I was 7 and it's wonderful to see it again 50 years later."