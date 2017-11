DEKALB -- It was a banner weekend for central Illinois high school football.

Five teams in the WAND coverage area competed for state championships at Huskie Stadium Friday.

Rochester took home its 7th championship in 8 years, while GCMS captured its first title in program history.

Great seasons for Maroa-Forsyth, Tuscola, and Pleasant Plains ended with second place trophies.

Click the video above for bonus coverage of an historic weekend at state.