Crash kills 80-year-old man

MACON CO., Ill. (WAND) - Sunday afternoon around 2:30, Macon County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Route 48 just north of Damery Road.

Once on scene, officials spoke with witnesses and determined the car was traveling southbound on Route 48 when the vehicle drifted across the northbound lane and then went off the road.

Once off the road, the vehicle struck a field entrance which caused the car to spin and flip several times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle as it was rolling over.

The driver was an 80-year-old man from Blue Mound. He was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead after efforts to save his life were unsuccessful. His name has not been released.

Alcohol is not believed to be involved. The Sheriff's Office along with the Coroner's Office are investigating to determine what caused the crash.