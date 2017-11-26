Motorcycle ride benefits kids

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - What started as a ride around town one more time before winter is now a a thriving charity.

The Sid Wood Memorial Run has given back to the community for the last 34 years. This year, it started at the Pipefitters Local 137 and traveled to Contact Ministries where all of the donations go. Gary Underfanger, one of the event organizers says they had around 117 motorcycles and over 200 people sign in for this year's run. He says the biker community loves to give back.

Participants bring toys, money or food donations. Contact Ministries uses all of the donations to provide Christmas to 450 families in the area and to provide for the women and children they serve.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More