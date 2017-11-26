Motorcycle ride benefits kids

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - What started as a ride around town one more time before winter is now a a thriving charity.

The Sid Wood Memorial Run has given back to the community for the last 34 years. This year, it started at the Pipefitters Local 137 and traveled to Contact Ministries where all of the donations go. Gary Underfanger, one of the event organizers says they had around 117 motorcycles and over 200 people sign in for this year's run. He says the biker community loves to give back.

Participants bring toys, money or food donations. Contact Ministries uses all of the donations to provide Christmas to 450 families in the area and to provide for the women and children they serve.