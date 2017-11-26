Tree farm business picks up for holidays

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The holiday season means tree farms are in their peak season.

Ron Evans is President of 4 E's Trees and says their business might only be open for a short time, but the process to grow the trees is year-round.

He says an average year for his tree farm is selling around 3,000 trees. However, that number is down since a recent trend to buy artificial trees. Evans says nationwide, around 42 million natural trees used to be sold, this year, that number is down to around 25 million trees.

Evans says his job is great, but it can be hard saying, "A lot of people have gone out of the Christmas tree business because it's so labor intense and as labor rates continue to climb, it's harder to be competitive. The other major issue is the droughts the last few years and trying to get trees to survive. There used to be about 13 tree farms in Macon County. Now, I know we're still here but that's about all I know of."