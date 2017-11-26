A Decatur woman celebrates 106 years

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Gladys Martin turned 106 years old.

On Saturday, her family and friends gathered to celebrate with her.

Martin has 4 children, 15 grandchildren, 33 great grand children, and 24 great great grandchildren. Her great granddaughter Tarah Brown says her great grandma has lived through both World Wars, the Great Depression. She was a little girl when the Titanic sunk. Brown recalls stories her great grandma would tell and cherished them.

Brown says her great grandmother loves to get around her young grandchildren. She explains that (Martin) lights up around young children. Brown loves seeing her great grandmother interact and play with the little ones. Lucky for Martin she actually shares her birthday with her great great grandson Jaxen.

Martin says the best thing that's happened in her life is "just being together."