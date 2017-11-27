Illini commit Ayo Dosunmu scores 16 in season opener

CHICAGO -- With head coach Brad Underwood and assistant coach Orlando Antigua sitting courtside, Illinois commit Ayo Dosunmu helped key a fourth-quarter surge for Morgan Park as the Mustangs nearly erased a 17-point second-half deficit against national power Findlay Prep (Nev.) In that period, the senior guard scored nine of his team-high 16 points.



With time expiring, Morgan Park failed to get a shot attempt up and fell to the recruit-rich prep school 64-61, but the message was sent: the defending 3A state champions are ready to challenge the best in the country, not just the state.



UAB signee Tamell Pearson added 10 points, Cam Burrell had 9 points and a player Central Illinois fans will recognize, Peoria Manual transfer Adam Miller, carried the offense for much of the first half with 11 points. Miller is projected as a five-star recruit in the Class of 2020 and is considered the top prospect in the state in his class. (For videos of Pearson and Miller, visit @GordonVoit on Twitter.)