Police believe 3 robberies are linked

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for whoever is responsible for three recent holdups involving food delivery works.

Police say on Sunday Nov. 19, a pizza delivery driver was approached in the 1500 block of Cobblestone Way by two men. One of the men had a gun.

On the same night a sandwich delivery driver reported an attempted robbery in the 1700 block of Burnetta Street. The descriptions of the suspects were the same from both robberies. They were described as black males both 6 feet tall and around 20-30 years old. One was slightly heavier and both were wearing ski masks, black jackets and black pants.

On Nov. 20, a food delivery driver was approached in the 1700 block of Burnetta Street by two men who demanded money. The description of the suspects are similar to the other two reported robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS or Champaign Detective Dustin Sumption at 357-4545.