Charities plan for Decatur Giving Tuesday event

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Local charities plan to gather Tuesday for the third annual Decatur Giving Tuesday event.

The event is part of a self-described international movement to encourage giving on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

First United Methodist Church is hosting the event in Decatur, which will include booths from 28 local non-profit organizations, organizers said.

“They can answer questions,” said organizer Barbi Gardiner. “(Visitors) can go around table-by-table and make the choice of who and how much and what they want to donate.”

“The other thing is that it’s a really neat educational component for families,” said organizer Jennifer Horton-Motter. “Parents can bring their children and teach them how to learn about a charity, how to ask questions, how to do their research.”

Tuesday’s event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, at the corner of North and Church Streets in Decatur.