Motorcycle, van collide near Millikin

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Decatur are investigating a crash between a mini-van and motorcycle that happened on Monday morning.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Fairview Avenue around 8:54 a.m.

The investigation shows that a 18-year-old driving a motorcycle was heading south on Fairview. A mini-van turned west on Main from Fairview and turned in front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the motorcycle. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. It's not clear how serious his injuries are.

Police say the driver of the van was not injured. No other occupants were in the van.

Police say the Fatal Accident Investigation Team will continue to investigate the crash.