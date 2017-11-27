Staircase wall damaged in Urbana fire

Staircase wall damaged in Urbana firePosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Plan for new restaurants, stores draws concern
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Business developers say they have a plan to improve a busy part of Decatur.
-
Police: Man attacked woman with hammer, faces battery charge
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Decatur man beat and choked his girlfriend in a fight.
-
Search underway for missing Decatur trailer
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they’re looking for a missing trailer.
-
Motorcycle, van collide near Millikin
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Decatur are investigating a crash between a mini-van and motorcycle that happened on Monday morning.
-
Pills for gas payment attempt ends in jail time
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Louisiana man is going to prison for trying to pay for gas using drugs.
-
Crash kills 80-year-old man
MACON CO., Ill. (WAND) - Sunday afternoon around 2:30, Macon County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Route 48 just north of Damery Road.
-
Residential burglary suspect arrested in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A burglary suspect is behind bars in the Springfield area.
-
Authorities ID man shot, killed Saturday
The shooting happened outside an apartment complex in Champaign.
-
Watson, Megginson transferring from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois junior linebacker Tre Watson, and sophomore offensive lineman Gabe Megginson announced they are transferring from the program.
-
Upgrades for Shelbyville's hospital
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital is undergoing $2.1 million of upgrades, officials said.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Plan for new restaurants, stores draws concern
-
Motorcycle, van collide near Millikin
-
Illini commit Ayo Dosunmu scores 16 in season opener
-
Pills for gas payment attempt ends in jail time
-
Crash kills 80-year-old man
-
Upgrades for Shelbyville's hospital
-
Decatur woman celebrates 106 years
-
Lake Decatur dredging project on track to finish early
-
Authorities ID man shot, killed Saturday
-
Motorcycle ride benefits kids
-
Current Events
-
Spirit of Giving
Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T
-
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-