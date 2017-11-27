Staircase wall damaged in Urbana fire

Posted: Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Fire crews say they put out a fire on an apartment complex staircase Saturday night.

The Urbana Fire Department says the flames started at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the apartment building, which can be found in the 1700 block of Melrose Village in Urbana. Firefighters say someone called in the fire after flames started moving into a half wall on the second-floor landing of a staircase.

It took firefighters 15 minutes to put out the fire, followed by another 15 minutes of searching for a damage and a possible cause. There is no official word on the exact cause of the fire as of Monday.

Crews say the fire did not cause any injuries and didn’t displace anyone in the apartment building. Urbana firefighters are continuing to investigate the fire.

