Jewelry, baseball cards for sale in unclaimed property auction

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinoisans can get their hands on unclaimed property in an auction put on by state leaders.

The Illinois Treasurer’s Office is holding the auction at this link from Monday to Dec. 1. It features close to 450 items at a total value of about $66,000. It’s a “Cyber Monday” event.

“We have something for everyone,” said Treasurer’s Office Communications Director Paris Ervin. “We’ve got a Ryan Sandberg (baseball) card. We have jewelry, we have silverware (and) just a little bit for everyone if you’re doing your holiday shopping. We love the online unclaimed property auctions because you can do it from the comfort of your own home and find that great gift for someone. There is always something unique and rare that you can find.”

Along with the Sandberg card, the collection includes two $20 gold certificates from 1928, a 1957 one dollar silver certificate error note, a Frank Thomas 22K gold baseball card and a collection of jewelry items. An outside vendor has appraised everything that can be sold in this auction.

Unclaimed items belong to the Treasurer’s Office after people have tried to find the owners for five years. This event marks the third unclaimed property auction in Illinois in 2017.