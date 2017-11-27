Candidates turn in petitions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Candidates for office lined up outside the State Board of Elections Monday morning to turn in their nominating petitions.

Monday was the first day that candidates for statewide and local office could turn the petitions filled with voters signatures. Many of the candidates rushed to be first in line to ensure that their name would be at the top of the ballot. Three of the Democratic candidates for governor turned their petitions, State Senator Daniel Biss, Chris Kennedy and JB Pritzker all made sure they had their name on the ballot.

"People have had it. People are ready for a middle class governor. People feel that inexperienced billionaires are not the way to go and people are ready for a progressive vision people want an election and not an auction." said Senator Biss.

"It's an exciting time for our campaign. This is a volunteer driven initiative, it's a grassroots effort, we are excited to submit petitions that were signed from voters from all 102 counties in the state so it's an important milestone for our campaign" said Ra Joy, Chris Kennedy's running mate.

“I am proud to file my petitions to be the next governor of Illinois and humbled that we collected nearly 35,000 signatures from every region across the state. Since announcing in April, our campaign has built a grassroots movement, earned support from leaders and working families across the state, and released detailed policy plans to get this state back on track. After three years of Bruce Rauner creating crisis after crisis, it’s clear that his damage is done. Working families are ready for a governor who listens and fights every day to put Springfield back on their side. That’s exactly the type of leader I will be and I’m excited as we take this next step together.” said JB Pritzker.

Several Democratic candidates for Attorney General also submitted their petitions today. Senator Kwame Raoul, Scott Drury, Renato Mariotti, Pat Quinn, and Nancy Rotering. Erika Harold, a Republican running for AG also submitted her petitions.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of support from volunteers across the state. I truly appreciate the efforts of all of the volunteers who helped gather signatures so we can bring real reform to Springfield. The number of volunteer circulators and signatures collected is a strong indication of the momentum of our campaign. Illinoisans are excited to have an Attorney General who fights for the people and not the powerful political class.” she said.

“The petition process allowed our campaign to directly engage voters about their vision for the attorney general’s office. I’m proud to have the support of so many voters who want an attorney general to not just advocate to improve their lives but fight for them against Bruce Rauner and Donald Trump. We’ve been able to build this movement because of my history of getting things done, and I’ll be telling that record to more and more Illinoisans in the months ahead.” said Senator Raoul.

Several candidates for Attorney General have yet to submit their petitions they include Jesse Ruiz, Sharon Fairley and Aaron Goldstein.

Representative Jeanne Ives, who is looking for a primary run against Governor Rauner did not turn in petitions today, but said she will do so before the deadline. As did the other two Democratic candidates for governor Bob Daiber and Alex Paterakis.

Petitions must be turned in by Monday December 4.