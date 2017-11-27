Tree for fallen soldiers on display at Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- A tree to honor fallen Illinois soldiers is on display at the Illinois State Capitol.

The Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor was lit Monday morning and features ornaments with the pictures of each solider who will never make it home for the holidays again. The Maddox family, whose son Anthony was killed in 2013, helped to bring the project to fruition.

"We wanted to something to keep Anthony's name alive but also remember the other families who have lost loved ones as well," said Jerome Maddox, Anthony's father. "It gives us honor, it lets us be able to grieve with the others, heal with the others and give back."

Anthony's younger sister helps to create the ornaments of the fallen soldiers for families who may not be able to do so, this process has begun to allow her to heal.

"By doing this I have seen healing for her. To help her work through her grief as a sister but then to just be able to give back to other people and to help them with their healing and to continue to honor our heroes as well," said Frances Maddox, Anthony's mother. "As a family it's been a healing process and a lot of love has gone into each one these ornaments to learn their story, to read their story, to actually see their face and place a picture on the ornaments it really means a lot to us to do this and help others."

The tree serves as a reminder to families that their loved ones have not been forgotten.

"You don't understand what someone is going through until you've gone through it and I can definitely give someone a hug that gone through this, another Gold Star family, because I know how they are feeling each and every day," said Jerome. "If you know any Gold Star families reach out to them and hug them and say thank you for their loved one."

Because while it is hard everyday for Gold Star families, it is especially hard around the holidays.