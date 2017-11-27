Lake Decatur dredging project on track to finish early

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur Public Works says the company dredging the lake has said they could finish almost a year early.

Matt Newell, Interim Public Works Director, says, "They've been working round the clock since they started. They do move very fast. They have large dredges and they move material very quickly."

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock says they are on track to finish the $91 million project as early as late next year. The company is removing 10.7 million cubic feet of sediment from basins one through 4 in the lake. This will allow for an extra 2.2 billion gallons of water to be collected in the lake. The lake, which is where the city gets its drinking water, is being dredged to ensure plenty of water for the city in case of a drought.

Newell says he is confident in the company to finish on time, it not earlier. He says, "The only thing that would slow them down is if there's capacity issues in the sediment basin in Oakley."

Finishing the project early does not necessarily save taxpayers or the city any money. Newell says it is too early to tell.  However, he says the company is paid by the amount of materials they remove, so as long as they remove the full amount they are supposed to, they will get paid the full amount. 

