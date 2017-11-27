Upgrades for Shelbyville's hospital

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital is undergoing $2.1 million of upgrades, officials said Monday.

The hospital was known as Shelby Memorial Hospital before becoming part of Hospital Sisters Health System in early 2017.

“For those on the board who transitioned to HSHS from Shelby Memorial, we are very pleased, because this demonstrates the commitment they were making to quality care close to home,” said hospital board member Michael Kiley.

The project, which began earlier this month, includes:

New private rooms for emergency patients and their families.

Renovations to make the hospital’s check-in more accessible.

New CAT scan equipment.

“(The CAT scan equipment) has been described as going from just a regular TV to a high definition TV,” Kiley explained.

Hospital officials said they expect the work to wrap up in Spring 2018.