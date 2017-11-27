Authorities ID man shot, killed Saturday

Posted:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Authorities have identified a man who died after a Saturday shooting.

Martrell Johnson, 28, was pronounced dead at Carle Hospital after a shooting in the 2000 block of West Springfield Avenue, according to Coroner Duane Northrup. The shooting happened outside an apartment complex just after 4 a.m.

An autopsy found Johnson died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release issued Monday.

