Unemployment rates fall across Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND): Unemployment rates are falling both across the state and here locally.

In Vermillion County, the rate dropped from 6.8% unemployed 6.0% unemployed.

These numbers are from October 2016 to October 2017.

A staffing agency in Danville, Express Employment Professionals, says seeing the unemployment rate go down is a victory for them.

"The more people we get out to work each day, the better we feel going home each night," Cody Alterman says. "It let's us know hey we've gotten our job done. It lets us help that many more people, provide that many more families with incomes for the week, that much more food on the table."

For anyone still looking for work, he says there is a high demand for skilled industrial workers.

"A lot of organizations, a lot of our clients, are having a struggle finding quality individuals with an industrial skill or a vocational skill," Alterman says. "The skills trade gap in America is really big."

Vermillion County ranks number 6 in the state with the highest unemployment rate.