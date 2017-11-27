Watson, Megginson transferring from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois junior linebacker Tre Watson, and sophomore offensive lineman Gabe Megginson announced they are transferring from the program.

"I know the program is in the right hands and that they'll continue building the pieces necessary to become consistently successful which is going to come sooner rather than later," Watson said via Twitter Monday. "In looking at the direction of the program and what changes are occurring this is the best decision for my long term future. I want you all to know that I carry the University of Illinois with me always as I will continue to bleed orange and blue where I may go."

Megginson, a former four-star recruit from Jacksonville (IL) high school, also announced his decision on Twitter.

"I told myself that the moment I was not all in for this program, I need to leave," Megginson said. "I have my best friends here, the love of my life here, and mentors that will forever be a part of my life. I am grateful for the opportunity, but it is time to move forward."

Watson will have one year of eligibility remaining, while Megginson will have two.