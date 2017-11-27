Pet food drive returns to central Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Veterinarians in Decatur are gathering holiday food donations for Illinois pets.

Leaders at Fairview Animal Hospital have worked with Catholic Charities for the last five years in an effort to make sure people in central Illinois can feed their animals during the holiday season, especially when money becomes tight. The program started with a pet food drive collecting about 200 pounds of food, then grew to an effort that now ends with over 2,500 pounds of pet food donated every year.

Fairview leaders have set the same 2,500-pound goal for 2017.

“I overheard a gentleman in our food pantry talking to another customer (about) how he had fed his dog ‘Froot Loops’ because he didn’t have any pet food,” said Fairview’s Beth Tatum. “And then we started getting some calls (about) weather or not we would accept pet food at the pantry. I was totally thrilled to have that kind of donation come in.”

The hospital is taking donations through Dec. 19. Fairview is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.