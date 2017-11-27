Pills for gas payment attempt ends in jail time

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Louisiana man is going to prison for trying to pay for gas using drugs.

The News-Gazette reports that on July 23, 39-year-old Kenneth Clostio pumped $18 of gas from a gas station along Mahomet’s South Prairieview Road, then asked a worker in the store if he could trade Adderall pills as payment because he didn’t have enough money.

Officers say Clostio admitted to investigators that he carried 37 Adderall pills at the time of the crime. He’s headed to prison for three years.

Past convictions in Louisiana for distribution of hydrocodone and burglary, among several other charges, led to Clostio’s prison term. He could have faced as many as 14 years behind bars.

The newspaper says Clostio will be credited for already serving 61 days in jail.