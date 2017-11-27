Residential burglary suspect arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A burglary suspect is behind bars in the Springfield area.

Officers say they took Shawn Vespa, 28, into custody in the 2100 block of Westchester Blvd. Police say Vespa is a suspect in several burglary cases dating back to October in the Westchester subdivision.

Police say they found stolen property on Vespa during an interview with investigators.

Vespa is facing charges of residential burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.