Search underway for missing Decatur trailer

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they’re looking for a missing trailer.

Decatur officers say someone stole a custom-built machine from a fenced backyard on Sunday. Police say the trailer is gray, has ladder racks and is valued at $8,000.

Police say the theft happened in the 200 block of East Stuart Ave. in Decatur.

A report from officers say a businessman in the Decatur area owns the trailer and was storing it at the home of one of his workers.

Anyone with information on this theft should call Decatur police at (217)424-2711.