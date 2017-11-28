Police: Man attacked woman with hammer, faces battery charge

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Decatur man beat and choked his girlfriend in a fight.

Officers say the 24-year-old man attacked the woman in the 3700 block of East William St. in Decatur at about 8 a.m. Saturday. In the span of six hours, police say the man beat her with a hammer and choked her to the point where she lost consciousness.

A police report says the man faces charges for aggravated battery and unlawful restraint. His record shows two past domestic battery convictions.

Police say the fight started when the woman told her boyfriend she cheated on him after he did the same thing. At the end of the fight, officers say the woman had bruising on her face, neck, left wrist and the front of both of her shoulders. Her eyes were red and her lips were bleeding.

Police say the 24-year-old man is in custody in the Macon County Jail.