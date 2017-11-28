3 arrested for shooting off gun on Thanksgiving

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – Three men have been arrested for weapons charges after a Thanksgiving evening incident in Rantoul.

Police arrested Austin Matthew Flessner, 19, Tristan Blake Zoller, 20, and Wyatt Henry Morris, 21 on several charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a report obtained by the News Gazette, Morris was driving an SUV northbound at the intersection of County Roads 1700 E and 3200 N around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Morris pulled around and headed back to Rantoul.

Police say the Flessner was seen putting a firearm out of the window and fired into the air. Rantoul police and Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies tracked down the vehicle and stopped the driver.

Police located a shot gun inside the car and a spent shell. A firearm with live ammunition was also recovered.

The three men were being held on a $15,000 bond and are expected to appear in court on Dec. 12.