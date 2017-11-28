3 juveniles arrested for crimes in 2 counties

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur police say they arrested three juveniles on Sunday night for an armed robbery that happened in Sullivan.

According to police, the vehicle believed to be linked to a robbery at a Sullivan cellphone store was spotted in Fairview Plaza. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the drive gave chase.

The short chase ended after officers deployed devices to puncture the tires of the suspect’s vehicle. The three suspects took off on foot. A teen girl and one male teen were quickly arrested.

The third suspect was tracked down by police dogs.

Police say one officer was injured while climbing a barbed wire fence and another was injured when they fell during the foot chase. Both are expected to be OK.

The vehicle used in the robbery was reported stolen over the weekend from Charley’s Auto Sales in Decatur. Police believe the suspects then drove the car to Sullivan where the suspects robbed a Verizon Wireless Store on Sunday just before 4 p.m. The robbery prompted a “Be on the Lookout” alert from Sullivan police.

The alert was sent to all police departments and luckily DPD was able to track the three down.

It’s not clear what or if any charges will be filed.