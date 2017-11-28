2 Springfield schools evacuated for possible bomb threat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield High School and Grant Middle School were evacuated for a possible bomb threat, according to District 186 officials. 

Officials say the threat began via phone calls at 10:40 Tuesday morning. 

Both schools were evacuated. An all clear was called at Grant Middle School just after 12 p.m., and another all clear was given at Springfield High School just before 1 p.m. The schools will operate on a normal schedule. 

The decision to evacuate the buildings was made under an abundance of caution for the students and staff. 

Police were called in to search both schools. 

Grant Middle School was evacuated and students were sent to Sacred Heart Griffin west campus. Students at Springfield High School were evacuated to New Street Field. 

Parents were notified by automated calls. 

Officials say they didn't send students home because they do not feel the threat is credible. 

