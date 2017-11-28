FBI wanted fugitive captured in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect on the FBI’s most wanted list was arrested in Danville, according to Danville police.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Lajuan M. Fitzpatrick around noon on Sunday at a home in the 1700 block of Kentucky.

Police say, a patrol officer was in the area of Main and Illinois and attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop and tried to elude the officer.

The vehicle was eventually abandoned, and the driver fled the area on foot. A K9 was called in and was able to track the suspect to the home on Kentucky street.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant for the home and arrested Fitzpatrick.

After running the suspects finger prints, police found that he was wanted for murder and drug conspiracy. The FBI said he was wanted for a December 2013 murder and drug-trafficking crime in Gary, Indiana.

Fitzpatrick was being held in the Vermillion County Jail awaiting extradition to Indiana.