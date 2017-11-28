Police: Man responsible for near-death overdoses arrested

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man has been arrested for selling hydrocodone pills that caused two people to overdose and be sent to the hospital, according to police.

Mattoon police and the East Central Illinois Drug Task Force arrested 38-year-old Paul N. Enloe on Wednesday in the 3300 block of Marshall Avenue.

Police say Enloe was involved in selling crack cocaine and illicit hydrocodone pills. Two people overdosed after taking the hydrocodone on Nov. 21. Police were able to use Narcan to revive one victim. A second victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Both were treated at local hospitals.

Enloe was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent deliver.

At Enole’s residence police found illicit hydrocodone and crack cocaine.

Enloe was being held in the Coles County jail on a $200,000 bond. 

