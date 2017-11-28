Monticello schools propose $29.8 million dollar renovation

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND): The Monticello School District is hoping the third time's a charm.

The district is preparing a new renovation plan after voters failed to pass the first two.

Monticello Superintendent Vic Zimmerman says school facilities desperately need an update.

"We spent the last 16 months or so going over different remodeling plans," Zimmerman says, "and, you know, trying to look at what were the reasons the voters were not in favor of either of the last two referendums."

He says that answer is two fold.

"One of the challenges in a town like Monticello is that change is difficult and both of the new high school referendums ended up with a new high school," Zimmerman says. "So there were a lot of people who thought that the old high school was just fine."

The other part was the cost. The first two proposals had a $40 million dollar price tag.

"This one's gonna be just under $30 million so, it's still a pretty big number, but at the end of the day it doesn't move the high school from where it currently is and I think that's a big piece of it," Zimmerman says.

Instead, the new proposal will renovate current facilities. A gymnasium would become two STEM labs and the library would be updated, along with classrooms and science labs.

"I mean, we have buildings that were built in 1893, 1910," Zimmerman says.

He says several high school classrooms are in the elementary school, which the renovations would change. They'd knock down a 1894 elementary school building and replace it with a single story structure full of modernized classrooms.

"It's the 3rd try and a lot of people say, 'well, if this one doesn't pass they'll just put another one on'," Zimmerman says. "Well, that's probably true because if we didn't think we needed facility improvements from the get-go, we wouldn't have put the first one on."

The vote on this referendum will happen on March 20th.