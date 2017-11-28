Manar tours hospitals & health clinics

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill, is visiting ten hospitals and four qualified health centers in his district this week to hear their concerns.

On Tuesday, Manar visited Taylorville Memorial Hospital, Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur and Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Many of the hospitals and health clinics in Manar’s district depend on government funds such as Medicaid and Medicare to treat senior citizens, veterans and the poor.

Manar told WAND News his visits are likely to result in legislation this coming spring in the Illinois General Assembly. During a stop at Crossing Healthcare Manar was told many patients are on Medicaid or have no health insurance at all.

Manar stated he will continue to push for legislation to allow some community colleges to offer baccalaureate degrees in nursing on a limited basis to fill a critical shortage of nurses across the state. Manar says two dozen other states already have similar programs.

(Pictured: Sen. Andy Manar, Dr. Dana Ray and Crossing CEO Tanya Andricks. November 28, 2017)