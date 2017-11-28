Police: Man's truck nearly hit pedestrian

Posted:
Cesar Benitez, 31 Cesar Benitez, 31

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a man who they say nearly crashed his car into someone.

Officers say a white pickup truck drove into the parking lot of Applebee’s (1275 S. Route 51), turned toward a person who sat on a bicycle, and came within 6 inches of hitting them. The cyclist then called police.

Police came to the scene and watched Cesar Benitez, 31, walk to the truck. Officers say they questioned Benitez and asked for his license. They say he resisted police when they tried to put him in handcuffs, leaving one officer with a wrist tendon injury and several cuts on their body. The officer needed hospital treatment for the wrist injury.

Police say  Benitez is behind bars in the Macon County Jail. He’s facing charges for aggravated assault, aggravated resisting arrest and resisting police.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More