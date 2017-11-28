Police: Man's truck nearly hit pedestrian

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a man who they say nearly crashed his car into someone.

Officers say a white pickup truck drove into the parking lot of Applebee’s (1275 S. Route 51), turned toward a person who sat on a bicycle, and came within 6 inches of hitting them. The cyclist then called police.

Police came to the scene and watched Cesar Benitez, 31, walk to the truck. Officers say they questioned Benitez and asked for his license. They say he resisted police when they tried to put him in handcuffs, leaving one officer with a wrist tendon injury and several cuts on their body. The officer needed hospital treatment for the wrist injury.

Police say Benitez is behind bars in the Macon County Jail. He’s facing charges for aggravated assault, aggravated resisting arrest and resisting police.