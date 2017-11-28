Decatur church hosts Giving Tuesday event

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- First United Methodist Church hosted more than 25 nonprofits as part of Giving Tuesday events.

Giving Tuesday is a movement encouraging people to support charities on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. For three years, the Decatur church has invited local non-profit organizations to set up in their basement, so visitors can meet members of different organizations and give to those they choose.

“It’s really fun talking to the people making the donations, getting to talk to the people coming by the other agencies,” said Barb Blakey of Dove, Inc. “It’s local people helping local people.”

Julia Livingston of Macon County CASA said her conversations can yield more than donations.

“Every person that comes up, we just talk to them, and they may be able to offer many different things,” Livingston said. “Some of them may be willing to be a volunteer. Some of them may not have the time right now but may in the future.”

