Grant to help Effingham children in need

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A federal grant is aimed at helping children in central Illinois get ahead in education.

Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D) and Dick Durbin (D) say $2,057,957 will go toward Head Start and Early Head Start programs at the C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation in Effingham. The idea is to help children in low-income families with access to these programs. The Administration for Children and Families, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has provided the money.

The C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation’s Head Start 0-5 program helps children with classroom sessions and food help they might need. It also offers screenings and prenatal visits for pregnant women, along with other family services.

Sen. Duckworth says the money will help give children in the Effingham area a “fairer shot” at maximizing their potential in life.

“When we invest in childhood education and parental support services, we help provide children with the tools they need to succeed both inside and outside of the classroom.”

Sen. Durbin agreed, saying the program can make an impact in central Illinois.

“The Head Start and Early Head Start programs are sources of countless success stories in Illinois and remain crucial for health development and school readiness,” he said.

The C.E.F.S Economic Opportunity Corporation’s 0-5 Head Start Program has classrooms for students in Altamont, Litchfield, Louisville, Pana, Shelbyville, Sullivan, Taylorville and Vandalia, to go along with Effingham.