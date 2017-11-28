Serious crash forces interstate lane closures

Posted:

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say they’ve responded to a serious crash.

A report from troopers says just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, a silver 2005 Scion slammed into an eastbound guardrail at the Rising Road Overpass on Interstate 72, then moved through the center median and westbound lanes before hitting the westbound guardrail. The car rolled at that point, partially ejecting a 17-year-old female driver and fully ejecting a 20-year-old male passenger.

Troopers say the teen driver died from her injuries in hospital care. They say the passenger is still in critical condition.

Police say all lanes of I-72 affected by the crash are open again, adding the scene is now clear.

WAND-TV sent a crew to the scene of this crash and will update this developing story as state police release more details.

