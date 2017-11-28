1 dead in Decatur apartment fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters say one person is dead after a fire at a senior community center.

Crews say the fire, which they're calling minor in scale, happened Tuesday evening on the third floor of Oxford House Apartments. Investigators have identified the person killed as a 62-year-old woman.

Firefighters remained on scene investigating the scene as of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. WAND-TV has not received word of any other injuries at this time.

The station will update this story as new information becomes available.