Boys & Girls Club needs help to buy new vans

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A local charity is hoping people will think of them on Giving Tuesday.

The Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club in Champaign needs your help. They want to update their fleet of vans.

The vans transport kids from school to the club for after school programming like tutoring, games, and a nutritious snack.

They say they know you might be shopped out, but if you anything left to give they hope that you'll think of them.

"If there's anything left over to make a difference in the life of a kid who needs extra support, who needs extra encouragement so that they can really realize the potential that they have," Sam Banks, the executive director, says, "a good place to look to share those last dollars would be the boys and girls club."

Each van is estimated to cost around $25,000 dollars.

If you'd like to donate, you can visit their website here.