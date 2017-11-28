Police: Child abduction attempt happened near school

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Urbana police have reported an attempted child abduction.

Officers tell WAND-TV it happened close to Preston Williams Elementary School in Urbana. Police say a dark van driven by a man pulled up to a child and demanded they get in. Officers were notified after it happened on Monday.

WAND-TV does not know any other details about the attempted abduction yet.

This developing story will be updated as new information is released.