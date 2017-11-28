Neighborhood shooting under investigation in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating a shooting in the Decatur area.

Officers say the shooting happened after 6 p.m. Tuesday, when people standing on the side of the road started arguing with people in a passing car in the area of Main and Hilton streets. Police say someone fired shots and hit a 12-year-old girl in the leg.

She went to a hospital for treatment from a non-life threatening injury.

Police say gunshots also hit two nearby cars. Officers did not make any arrests as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers are continuing to investigate the scene Tuesday night. WAND-TV will update this developing story as police release details.