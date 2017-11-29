Illinois picks up first loss of Underwood Era in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Footage courtesy of WXII-TV, NBC Winston-Salem



WINSTON-SALEM -- Illinois' toughest road test to date ended in a loss on Tuesday night at Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.



The Illini (6-1) allowed the Demon Deacons (3-4) to shoot 51.1 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from deep (8-of-17) and fell 80-73.



Aaron Jordan (20 points) and Kipper Nichols (14 points) led Illinois in scoring, both off the bench. The Illini trailed 35-34 at the half.



Wake Forest was led by Bryant Crawford's 20 points and Doral Moore's 12 points and 6 rebounds. The Demon Deacons had lost to Georgia Southern, Liberty, Drake and Houston entering Tuesday's meeting with Illinois.



The Illini kick off Big Ten play against Northwestern (4-3) at 8 p.m. on Friday night at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.