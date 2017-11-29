Local stars Branyan, Harman weigh Division-I offers

Posted:
Two of our viewing area's top high school football players are wading through the recruiting process.

OL Beau Branyan (St. Teresa)
+ 6-foot-5, 265 pounds
+ Honorable mention All-State 3A
+ Scholarship offer: Morehead State
+ Preferred walk-on offers: Illinois, Iowa 

LB/FB Nathan Harman (Monticello)
+ 6-foot, 210 pounds
+ All-State 3A
+ Preferred walk-on offer: Northern Illinois
+ Interest from Western Illinois, Southern Illinois and Illinois State

