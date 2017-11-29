Central Illinois Treasures: Route 66 town takes you back in time

Posted:

ATLANTA, Ill. (WAND) – This small town, along Route 66 takes visitors back to yesteryear. 

David Doolin created www.explorelogancounty.com, to highlight everything these towns have to offer, when it comes to celebrating our history.

“It’s not a job for me, it’s more or less a hobby.  If I can give back to my community, this is one way I can do that. There’s people around here that don’t know the stuff in their own backyard,” Doolin said.

