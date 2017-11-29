Central Illinois Treasures: Route 66 town takes you back in timePosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
1 dead in Decatur apartment fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters say one person is dead after a fire at a senior community center.
-
FBI wanted fugitive captured in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect on the FBI’s most wanted list was arrested in Danville, according to Danville police.
-
1 dead, 1 critical in rollover crash on I-72
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say one person died after a rollover crash on Tuesday evening.
-
NBC fires Matt Lauer
NBC News says longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer has been fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior."
-
Illinois lawmakers discuss legal marijuana
CHICAGO, Ill (WAND)- Should Illinois legalize marijuana? That was the topic of discussion at joint House and Senate committee Tuesday.
-
12-year-old shot in Decatur neighborhood
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a 12-year-old was recovering after being shot on Tuesday evening.
-
Police: Man responsible for near-death overdoses arrested
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man has been arrested for selling hydrocodone pills that caused two people to overdose and be sent to the hospital, according to police.
-
Owner calls accidental fire avoidable
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Saturday afternoon fire destroyed a large shed and has left the family picking up pieces from their past.
-
Police: Child abduction attempt happened near school
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Urbana police have reported an attempted child abduction.
-
Police: Man's truck nearly hit pedestrian
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a man who they say nearly crashed his car into someone.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
FBI wanted fugitive captured in Danville
-
Local stars Branyan, Harman weigh Division-I offers
-
Neighborhood shooting under investigation in Decatur
-
Central Illinois Treasures: Route 66 town takes you back in time
-
Owner calls accidental fire avoidable
-
Illinois lawmakers discuss legal marijuana
-
Police: Man responsible for near-death overdoses arrested
-
Plan for new restaurants, stores draws concern
-
Police: Child abduction attempt happened near school
-
Decatur church hosts Giving Tuesday event
-
Current Events
-
Spirit of Giving
Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T
-
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-